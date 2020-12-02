Harlingen TX. - Rene Garza Sr., age 81, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Rene was born March 12, 1939.Rene Garza is survived by his wife, Nora Christina Garza, 2 sons, Rene Jr and Steven Gregory; 1 Daughter, Sandra Reininger and son in Law Charles G Reininger Jr; 2 Grandchildren, Nicholle C. Reininger and Chares G. Reininger III and numerous nieces and nephews.Rene Garza is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Leonor Garza, 1 sister, Maria Del Refugio Montano and 2 brothers, Raul Garza and Juan Garza Jr.He served his country in The United States Air Force.Rene Garza was a lifetime member of the PGA of America and played in numerous Tour Events.Rene started his golf career at Wyoming Golf Club in Cincinnati, OH, where he won several tournaments and was considered top five Golf Professional in the Tri County area at Ohio. He later became manager operator and Golf Professional at the Tony Butler Golf Course in Harlingen, TX.A Funeral Mass will take place at St Anthony Catholic Church in Harlingen at 10:00 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020.