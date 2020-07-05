Harlingen - Rene L. Berlanga, 62, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.Rene was born on November 16, 1957 in Morton, Texas to Jose Trinidad Berlanga & Dora Lozano Berlanga.He worked & retired from Knapp Medical Center, and was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Rene enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and his mother whom he adored. He had a passion for sports, and was an avid Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboy fan, and known for his humorous personality. He also enjoyed barbecuing and cooking for the family. Rene was a devoted, loving, and wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many.He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Trinidad Berlanga; sister, Rachel Garcia, and brother, Rolando Berlanga.Rene leaves behind his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, children, Rolando, Sandra, & Selina Renee Berlanga; mother, Dora Berlanga; grandchildren, Aniekka, Rene, Catarina, Raiden, Zedric, & Matthias; siblings, Jose, Rosalinda, Rodolfo, Roberto, Rosalva, & Ramon and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held Monday, July 6 , 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.