
Rene L. Berlanga
2020 - 2020
Harlingen - Rene L. Berlanga, 62, entered eternal rest on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.

Rene was born on November 16, 1957 in Morton, Texas to Jose Trinidad Berlanga & Dora Lozano Berlanga.

He worked & retired from Knapp Medical Center, and was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church. Rene enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and his mother whom he adored. He had a passion for sports, and was an avid Houston Astros and Dallas Cowboy fan, and known for his humorous personality. He also enjoyed barbecuing and cooking for the family. Rene was a devoted, loving, and wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, and friend to so many.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jose Trinidad Berlanga; sister, Rachel Garcia, and brother, Rolando Berlanga.

Rene leaves behind his loving family to cherish his wonderful memory, children, Rolando, Sandra, & Selina Renee Berlanga; mother, Dora Berlanga; grandchildren, Aniekka, Rene, Catarina, Raiden, Zedric, & Matthias; siblings, Jose, Rosalinda, Rodolfo, Roberto, Rosalva, & Ramon and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, July 6 , 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUL
6
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUL
7
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUL
7
Interment
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
Rene,I know you will continue to watch over all your loved ones. You will be everyone's guardian Angel. Rest in peace. We miss you,but will never forget you✝
Ofelia Reyna
Friend
July 4, 2020
I am in disbelief and saddened after hearing of Rene's passing. My deepest condolences to all his loved ones and may he RIP.
Marta Rodriguez
Classmate
July 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of my childhood friend. Rest In Peace Rene.
Dalia Delgado Haugen
Friend
July 4, 2020
Love and prayers. He always had a smile and loved to laugh.
Diana Casanova
Family
July 4, 2020
To Roland, Sandra and Selina Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. God Bless love you
Gracie & Daniel Marquez
Family
July 4, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of Rene.
I am a family friend of Alicia and Joe Berlanga.
I know how lovingly they spoke of family.
Please accept my sincerest condolences.
My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Gracie Vela
Friend
July 4, 2020
My condolences to the family. May GOD bless you.
Nora Linda Moreno Lasley
Classmate
