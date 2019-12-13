|
Milton Florida - Rene Munoz, 55, of Milton, FL entered into rest on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on January 19, 1964 in Harlingen, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Raymond & Bobbie Munoz; brother Raymond Munoz, Jr and son Casey Morefield. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife of 20 years, Christine Kerber Munoz, daughters Madeline (Doug) Holloway, Kelsey Munoz, Monica (Andrew) Maresh, Megan (Jeremy) Schneider and grandchildren, Colleen, Gerald, Gregory, Samantha, Aaron, Hillary, Nathaniel, and Brayden. He is also survived by his brother, Mario Munoz; sisters Gloria (Phil) Morales and Patsy (Ken) Brooks. A native of Harlingen, Rene was a proud Harlingen Cardinal and involved in many community activities. He retired from the Texas Department of Corrections. The family invites you to attend a 10:00 A.M. Memorial service which will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1702 E. Harrison Avenue in Harlingen Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Dec. 13, 2019