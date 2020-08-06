San Benito, Texas - Rene Ramiro Pequeno, Sr. age 81, of San Benito, Texas, passed away peacefully at Harlingen Medical Center.
Rene was a family-orientated man with a funny sense of humor and an authentic work ethic. Although he did not graduate from high school, he was a self-driven individual who became very successful in the rental business and owned several properties. He had a contagious smile and welcomed everyone with his friendly, easy-going attitude.
Rene worked for several LTL freight companies including Consolidated Freight Ways from which he happily retired. He was a U.S. Army veteran, who proudly served his country from 1961-1964.
While in the Army, Rene wrote to his high school sweetheart, Corina Aguirre Pequeno, daily. He and Corina married in 1961 and shared fifty-eight blissful years of marriage together. Together they lovingly raised four children Rene (Lori) Pequeno, Jr, Cynthia (Greg+) Nypaver, Orlando (Patty) Pequeno, and Eugene (Monica) Pequeno. Rene has a total of eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Rene and Corina provided the same love, warmth and support to the numerous grandchildren they helped raise.
Rene enjoyed family barbecues, attending car shows, customizing vintage vehicles, watching boxing, and cruising in his 1959 Chevy Apache with his wife. Rene had immense faith in God and enjoyed attending The Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle in San Juan, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Benito and Maria Pequeno, his sister Ruby Pequeno, brother Ronnie Pequeno, son-in-law Gregory Nypaver, and first great-grandson, his personal chauffeur, Devin Rene Leal.
Rene is survived by his wife Corina Aguirre Pequeno, his children Rene Jr, Cynthia, Orlando, and Eugene, sister Rachel Pequeno and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rene will be greatly missed. He lived his life generously well and took great care of those he loved. He was a prime example of what a hard-working, devoted husband and father should be. He loved his wife Corina with all his heart. With his last words to her being, "I love you, my Reyna". His children were his pride and joy. He unconditionally loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of whom have developed the same work ethic and love for vintage cars. His family will carry his legacy and cherish all the countless memories forever.
The Pequeno family will hold a private funeral service on August 6, 2020 at San Benito Funeral Home. Following the service, Rene will be laid to rest with full military honors.
