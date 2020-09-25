Harlingen - Rene Roberto Gonzalez, Sr. 48, of Harlingen went to be the Lord Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born November 19, 1971 in McAllen, Texas to Ruben, Sr. and Concepcion Gonzalez.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Victoria Gonzalez; daughter, Samantha (Mauricio) Banuelos; son, Rene Roberto (Leslie) Gonzalez, Jr.; grandson, Rene Roberto Gonzalez III; parents, Ruben Sr. and Concepcion Gonzalez; 2 brothers, Ruben Gonzalez, Jr. and Eddie Gonzalez and his sister, Marlin Gonzalez.Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He enjoyed family vacations, fishing, hunting, and watching the Texans and Astros games.Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will begin at 7:00 PM. Services will conclude at Saturday.