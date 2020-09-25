1/1
Rene Roberto Gonzalez Sr.
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Rene Roberto Gonzalez, Sr. 48, of Harlingen went to be the Lord Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was born November 19, 1971 in McAllen, Texas to Ruben, Sr. and Concepcion Gonzalez.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Victoria Gonzalez; daughter, Samantha (Mauricio) Banuelos; son, Rene Roberto (Leslie) Gonzalez, Jr.; grandson, Rene Roberto Gonzalez III; parents, Ruben Sr. and Concepcion Gonzalez; 2 brothers, Ruben Gonzalez, Jr. and Eddie Gonzalez and his sister, Marlin Gonzalez.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. He enjoyed family vacations, fishing, hunting, and watching the Texans and Astros games.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a prayer service will begin at 7:00 PM. Services will conclude at Saturday.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Garza Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 24, 2020
My Condolences and Prayers for Rene who was called upon by our Lord and his family who are left with so much pain and sorrow in there hearts R.I.P.
Connie Resendez
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved