Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reuben Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reuben Atkinson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reuben Atkinson Obituary
Collierville, Tennessee - Reuben Atkinson, age 84, died December 28 in Collierville, Tennessee.

He served a distinguished career as a personnel superintendent in the U.S. Air Force until his retirement in 1981 as a Senior Master Sergeant, and then became a counselor to young people at Boysville and Antonian High School in San Antonio.

A military memorial service will be held at 10:15 AM on January 8, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reuben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -