Collierville, Tennessee - Reuben Atkinson, age 84, died December 28 in Collierville, Tennessee.
He served a distinguished career as a personnel superintendent in the U.S. Air Force until his retirement in 1981 as a Senior Master Sergeant, and then became a counselor to young people at Boysville and Antonian High School in San Antonio.
A military memorial service will be held at 10:15 AM on January 8, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 5, 2020