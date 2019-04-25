|
Mercedes - Rey D. Elizondo, 56, passed away at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen on April 22, 2019. He is preceded in death by a brother Oscar Elizondo and parents Arturo and Evangelina Elizondo.
He is survived by his wife Eloisa (Ellie) Elizondo; 4 sons: Frankie Elizondo, Emmanuel Elizondo, Stevie Ray Elizondo, Brandon Lee Elizondo ; 1 daughter: Ashley Elizondo; 3 brothers: Arturo Elizondo, Jr., Walter Elizondo, David Elizondo; 4 sisters: Priscilla Elizondo, Estella Juarez, Oralia Ybarbo and Mary Cisneros. Also surviving him are 10 grandchildren.
Viewing will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Prayer service at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the funeral home chapel. Chapel service will be on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Cremation will follow under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 25, 2019