San Benito - Reynaldo Avila Sr., age 77, of San Benito, Texas entered into eternal rest on October 13, 2019
surrounded by his loving wife and family at home. Reynaldo is preceded in death by his parents
Pedro L. and Guadalupe Avila, sister, Antolina A. Balboa and baby brother Lionel A. Avila I.
Reynaldo is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Aurora Avila (high school sweetheart), son
Reynaldo Avila Jr. (Monique), Pedro Avila (Mary Lou), Patricia Avila, Terry Avila and Jose L.
Avila (Jeanie) and Andrew Ybarra (Mariza). Reynaldo is also survived by his siblings Lionel
Avila, Enedina Barrera (Saul) and Evila Montemayor (Johnny). Grandchildren Julio Cesar,
Reynaldo III, Myranda (Gabriel Ramirez), Laura M., Yuliza, Rene, Juliana, Nico, Mia, Emilio,
Albert, Dylan and Joe Frank and one great grandson Camden Ramirez. Also survived by
numerous nieces and nephews.
Reynaldo was born in San Benito, Texas on May 31, 1942. He grew up in La Palma and attended Fred Booth Elementary and San Benito High School (Class of 1961). Reynaldo played football for the Greyhounds and supported all football, baseball and softball programs, because of his love of sports, he was known to arrive early to all sporting events.
After high school, and the unexpected death of his father, Reynaldo helped continue the
operations of the family business Avila House Movers for several years and later retired from
Texas Department of Transportation after 17 years of service.
During his lifetime, Reynaldo had a great passion for history and conjunto music, but what
mattered most to him was his faith and his family.
In 2001, Rey established the Texas Conjunto Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Along with his fellow board members, have inducted 86 Conjunto Pioneers and have awarded several music
scholarships to seniors of the San Benito Conjunto Estrella Band. The museum's mission is to promote, preserve, archive, document, and display the history of regional conjunto music by
honoring those who created it. Rey's favorite quote, "Make it Conjunto" will forever be engraved in our hearts.
Reynaldo was a pillar in the San Benito community. He gave of his time to the community by volunteering with the San Benito Food Pantry, San Benito Historical Society and the San Benito Museums. He was credited with providing photos for two documentary films "Accordion Dreams" and "Songs of the Homeland". He received many accolades for his commitment to his community and loyal service. He received the San Benito News Citizenship Award in 2012, and he was recognized by Senator Eddie Lucio, Jr. in 2006 for his community service and most recently in May 2019, Reynaldo was awarded the South Texas Conjunto Association Lifetime Achievement Award and a Certificate of Appreciation by the City of San Benito. Reynaldo was also instrumental in bringing the new Cultural Arts Center to San Benito.
Reynaldo enjoyed traveling and visiting historical sites throughout the United States. He often stopped along the way to visit historical markers and learn about different cultures. One of his greatest joys was seeing the community come together at reunions and social events, such as "Noche de Ronda" and the "Conjunto Induction Award Ceremony" sponsored by the Texas Conjunto Museum.
Rey would always greet you with a smile and he loved spending quality time with his family. The
family would gather every Sunday for lunch at his mother's house and he carried on that tradition with his family. The family could always depend on him to give a helping hand and partaking in joyful occasions. He attended all of his grandchildren's' school functions, which was
paramount to him. Reynaldo will forever be our Rock and Guardian Angel.
Rey's family will receive friends and family on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Julio Cesar Avila, Rey Avila III, Rene Avila, Javier Avila, John Montemayor, Eric Barrera and Nico Ybarra. Albert J. Ramos, Emilio Avila and Joe Frank Avila will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 15, 2019