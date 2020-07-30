Harlingen - Reynaldo Barajas, Jr. entered into eternal rest Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Harlingen, Texas. He was born November 9, 1963 in Brownfield, Texas and was a graduate of Harlingen High School in 1983. Rey is preceded in death by his father, Reynaldo Barajas, Sr. and a brother, Antonio "Tony" Barajas.He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 40 years, Sylvia Barajas; children, Miguel Barajas (Susie Garcia), Judith Barajas Diaz (Anthony), Phillipe Barajas, Brandon Barajas, Regina Barajas and his beloved dog, Kuster. Rey is also survived by his mother, Ramona Barajas; his siblings, Janie (Cleto) Ibanez, Isabel Barajas, Josie (Jaime) Valencia, Missy Barajas, George (Charlotte) Barajas, John Paul Barajas, four grandchildren, 21 nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and countless close friends. Visitation will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 from 1:00PM until 9:00PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home, with a Prayer Service to be held at 6PM and a Chapel Service to be held at 7:00PM. All funeral services will concluded Friday night.