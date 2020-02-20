|
Harlingen, TX - Reynaldo "Rey" Cantu, age 39, went home to be with Our Lord on Monday February 17, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
He was born November 10, 1980 in San Benito, TX to Guadalupe Cantu and Isabel Hernandez Cantu. He grew up in Harlingen, raised by his uncle, Margarito and aunt, Maria Barrera who loved and treated him as their own son. He attended public schools and graduated from Harlingen High School Class of 1999. Rey was most proud of his name, he loved being a Cantu. He was also proud to have played football for the Harlingen Cardinals. He loved sports and was an avid San Francisco 49er's and Houston Astros fan. His pride and joy were his two boys, and would never miss an event or game they participated in. Reynaldo was an awesome father of two amazing sons, that he loved so much. He left a large imprint on those who knew him.
He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory, his sons, Rey Anthony Cantu and Jayden Alexander Cantu, his parents, Isabel and Guadalupe Cantu, sisters, Christina Ashley Cantu and Jessica Lee Medina Cantu (Ricardo), his aunt who raised him, Maria Barrera, mother of his children, Dezerie Ortiz. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his uncle, "Mage" Barrera and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Thursday February 20, 2020 from 12 noon until 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm led by Mary Martinez.
Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Bob as celebrant.
Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, Harlingen.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Oscar Lopez, Ignacio Garcia, Harvey Yanez, Mac Hernandez, Isaiah Heredia, David Trevino, Isreal Esquivel and Jeffery Escobar. Honorary pallbearers will be his sons, Rey Anthony Cantu and Jayden Alexander Cantu.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 20, 2020