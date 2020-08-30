1/1
Reynaldo Carmona
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reynaldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Reynaldo Carmona, age 65, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Reynaldo was born November 5, 1954 to Angelina Carmona and Eusebio Carmona.

Reynaldo is survived by his loving wife, Eloisa Carmona; daughter Karmyna Rafuse; daughter Claudia Martinez; daughter Amy Tagle; and son Luis Carmona.

Reynaldo was preceded in death by mother Angelina Carmona and father Eusebio Carmona; grandson Luciano Carmona.

He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, 12 grandkids, and 4 great grandchildren.

Reynaldo was a lifetime member of the VFW and enjoyed going dancing.

A visitation for Reynaldo will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A cremation will occur.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Carmona family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved