Harlingen - Reynaldo Carmona, age 65, of Harlingen, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Reynaldo was born November 5, 1954 to Angelina Carmona and Eusebio Carmona.
Reynaldo is survived by his loving wife, Eloisa Carmona; daughter Karmyna Rafuse; daughter Claudia Martinez; daughter Amy Tagle; and son Luis Carmona.
Reynaldo was preceded in death by mother Angelina Carmona and father Eusebio Carmona; grandson Luciano Carmona.
He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, 12 grandkids, and 4 great grandchildren.
Reynaldo was a lifetime member of the VFW and enjoyed going dancing.
A visitation for Reynaldo will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A cremation will occur.
