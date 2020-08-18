Harlingen - Ricardo S. Chamberlain, 75, of Harlingen TX was called home by the Lord Thursday, August 6th, 2020. Ricardo was born in Harlingen, TX to Juan G. Chamberlain and Irene Sanchez Chamberlain November 22nd, 1944.
He is preceded in death by his wife Marie Esther Munoz Chamberlain, son Brian Chamberlain, his sister Odelia Chamberlain Schnarts, his brothers Henry Chamberlain, Arturo Chamberlain and parents Juan G. Chamberlain and Irene S. Chamberlain. Ricardo is survived by his son Russell Chamberlain of Corpus Christie TX, his daughter Nancy Chamberlain Flasch (Chris Flasch) of Ripon, WI. Grandchildren Amy Chamberlain of Corpus Christie, TX, Melanie J. Flasch and Natalie L. Flasch of Ripon, WI. His brother Johnny Chamberlain and his sisters Isabell Lozano, Ofellia C. Quezada, Mary Alice Barrientez along with his special love Josefina Tovar Roque of Harlingen, TX.
Ricardo loved traveling and being on the open road, also giving his time and energy at Amigos Del Valle, he was an avid fan of Nascar and enjoyed watching football. Ricardo served in the Army and was honorably discharged receiving the Purple Heart. He had a heart of Gold and was such a caring person, he will be greatly missed.
Chamberlain/Flasch Family will be holding a private vigil in Corpus Christie, TX, August 21st, 2020 with limited family and friends due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Ricardo will also have a very private burial close family will know of location. May you Rest in Peace Ricardo Chamberlain, Husband, Dad, Brother, Son, Friend.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.