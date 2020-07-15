Harlingen - Harlingen, TX - Ricardo Salinas, Sr. 75, passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Harlingen, TX. He was a life long resident of Harlingen.Richard had a love for music and enjoyed playing the guitar alongside his brother Raul and his friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Ricardo Salinas, Sr. is preceded in death by his parents; Esmundo Salinas, Genoveva Salinas, and daughter Cynthia Castro.He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sylvia Flores Salinas of Harlingen, TX ; daughter, Corina Mendez from Harlingen TX. 3 sons; Ricardo F. Salinas Jr. MD from Mcallen, TX , Jamie Rocky Salinas MD and Eric Salinas, both from Harlingen; 3 brothers; Pablo Salinas and Raul Salinas both from Combes, and Ramiro Salinas from Harlingen and 11 grandchildren.Visitation will be held today, Wednesday, July 14, 2020 from 12 PM to 9 PM with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm at Rudy Garza Funeral Home, 1702 E. Harrison, TX 78550.Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10 AM Mass of Christian burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1509 New Combes Harlingen, TX 78550. Commital service will follow at Harlingen- Combes Cemetery.Honored to serve as pallbearers will be: Hector, Raul Jr, Romel, Abraham, Omar Jr., Davy V. Honorary pallbearers are Ricky, Rocky, Eric, Edward and David Salinas.