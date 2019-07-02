San Benito - Ricardo Vargas, 19, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.



Ricardo was born to Alvaro Vargas and Monica Gonzalez on October 25, 1999 in Harlingen, Texas. He was a proud graduate of San Benito High School and was an honorary San Benito High School Police Officer.



Ricardo's mother, Monica Gonzalez, preceded him in death.



Left to treasure Ricardo's memory are his father, Alvaro Vargas; his mother, Minerva Hernandez; his siblings, Alvaro, Jr., Christopher, and Lauren Vargas; grandparents, Leonel & Francisca Vargas, Guadalupe & Irma Gonzalez, and Juan & Minerva Hernandez.



Ricardo's family will receive friends and relatives on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Tuesday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Las Rusias, Texas. Following the Mass, Ricardo will be laid to rest at Las Rusias Cemetery.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Alvaro Vargas, Christopher Vargas, David Vargas, Abel Longoria, Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jr., and Michael Mora.



Ricardo's family wishes to express their gratitude to all his teachers and doctors for their care and compassion.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com Published in Valley Morning Star on July 2, 2019