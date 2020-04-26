Home

Heavenly Grace Memorial Funeral Home
26873 N White Ranch Rd
La Feria, TX 78559
(956) 797-5500
Richard Apolonio Carr


1976 - 2020
Richard Apolonio Carr Obituary
Harlingen - Richard Apolonio Carr was born May 16th 1976 and went to be with Lord Thursday April 23rd 2020.

Beloved son of Esperanza "Hope" Correa Trevino and Esequiel Carr.

He is proceded in death by his child baby Carr and material grandparents Apolonio and Maria Correa.

Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Sabrina (Rudy), Eloy, Angel, Jazzman, and Aaliyah Carr.

Sisters Melissa Elizabeth Lucio, Sonya Valencia Alvarez (Rick), Diane Valencia Cerda (Juan). Imelda Gutierrez Brothers Oly Trevino and Rene Trevino (Veronica). Step father Olegario Trevino Companion Debra Mares.

Visitation will be Monday April 27th 2020 from 4-8pm at his residence 1617 Velvet Oaks Harlingen TX.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Heavenly Grace.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 26, 2020
