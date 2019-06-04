Harlingen - On June 1, 2019, Richard B. Wilburn, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and tio, passed away at the age of 83.



Richard was born November 17, 1935 in San Antonio, Texas to Richard and Elvira (Galindo) Wilburn. He grew up in D'Hanis and Hondo, Texas. He attended Hondo High and shortly after enlisted in the US Navy where he served 22 years and was discharged as Chief Petty Officer E7.



During his service in the Navy, he met the love of his life Flora (Araiza) Wilburn and would have been happily married for 50 wonderful years, on October 11, 2019.



Soon after, they welcomed to their family Theresa Marie, their beloved daughter.



He was a diesel mechanic instructor at TSTC, where he later retired from.



Richard had a passion for storytelling and graced us all with great childhood stories. Some of our favorites were his Navy adventures, which took place all over the world. I am sure we can all remember a great story told by Richard.



He was known for his quick wit, jokester attitude, infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit.



Richard was preceded in death by his father Richard, mother Elvira and sister Mary Wilburn. He is survived by his wife Flora (Araiza), his daughter Theresa M. Olmeda (Julio), his sisters Pauline (Pablo), Frances (Jim) and Mary Lou (Lupe) and his granddaughters Julyssa and Isabella Olmeda. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews that loved him very much.



Visitation will be held at Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 1 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 with a rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen with final destination at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas under the auspices of the American Legion Post 205.



Mrs. Flora Wilburn and family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to Victoria Comfort Home (Roel Figueroa & Anabel Buenrostro) and we will be forever grateful to the caring staff (Hilda, Mary Ann, Suzanna). Thank you for making him feel at home. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 4, 2019