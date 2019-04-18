San Benito - Richard Guerra 72, of San Benito passed away March 29, 2019. He was born to Rodolfo Guerra, Jr. and Elvira Corkill Guerra on January 11, 1947.



He is preceded in death by his son, Michael Guerra; mother, Elvira C. Guerra; and brothers, Rene and Rolando Guerra.



He is survived by his father, Rodolfo (Fito) Guerra; 4 siblings, Ray Guerra (Laura +), Minerva Guerra Sturgill, Norma Guerra, Gracie Aguirre (Rick) and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.



Upon high school graduation Richard proudly enlisted and served in the US Marines Corp. He also worked as a paralegal for many years.



He was a wonderful and caring man with a big heart who will be greatly missed.



A Celebration of Richard's life will be held Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery with Military Honors under the auspices of the US Marine Corp.



Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home of Harlingen. Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary