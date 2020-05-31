Arroyo City - Richard L. Ostos Jr., 82, more affectionately known as Dick, or Dickie to his family and friends, passed away at his home, as were wishes, on Friday, May 22, 2020, in Arroyo City. Dickie was born and raised in Brownsville, TX where he also attended school. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines and after completing his duties, Dick went to Houston where he attended and graduated from business school. Dick was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life. He continued working at Dix Shipping for many years where he eventually retired enough to enjoy may years of travel, hunting and fishing with his wife Crystal, and his father, Richard L. and mother, Vivian, who all preceded him in death. Dick was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by all those fortunate to have known him, especially those numerous family members, and cast of countless friends fortunate enough to have spent time hunting and/or fishing with him. Left behind to treasure their memories of him is his wife Elizabeth Ostos (Banda), daughter US Army Captain Brenda E. Banda, beloved daughters: Kelly Ostos & husband Alejandro Villalobos, Melanie Ostos & husband Hector Gonzalez; his endeared grandsons Jose Ricardo Villalobos and Stefan Marin Gonzalez, and his adoring granddaughters Alexia Villalobos Camp, Carla Villalobos Ibarra, and Rachel Grace Gonzalez; four great grandsons and one great granddaughter on the way. He will also be missed by his two sister Patricia Cheshire (Jab) Murray, and Anne (Brad) McCumber and his two brothers Daniel (Sylvia) Ostos, and Robert (Nancy) Ostos; numerous treasured nieces and nephews who loved him so much, plus other extended family members and a host of lifelong friends. Due to unprecedented circumstances that we all currently face, a celebration of life for Dick will be set for a later date to be determined, once conditions of danger to due to COVID-19 perhaps been diminished or downgraded to a less severe level. Until that time, please gather any pictures you may have with Dick, or write down memories, and post them to www.sunsetmemorialfuneralhome.com so that we may enjoy them together.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 31, 2020.