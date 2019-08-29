Home

Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Richard Lee Brink


1931 - 2019
Richard Lee Brink Obituary
San Benito - Richard Lee Brink went to join other San Benito High graduates of the Class of 1948, who had preceded him in going to heaven, on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Richard was born on March 10, 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. Roy A. Brink and was 88 years old. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. His classmates will miss his exuberant smile and the humor he added to each reunion. While a nursing home resident, he was elected King of the 2018 Valentine Celebration by the other residents of the home.

Graveside services only with Full Military Honors will be conducted at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 29, 2019
