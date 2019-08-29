|
San Benito - Richard Lee Brink went to join other San Benito High graduates of the Class of 1948, who had preceded him in going to heaven, on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Richard was born on March 10, 1931 to Mr. and Mrs. Roy A. Brink and was 88 years old. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. His classmates will miss his exuberant smile and the humor he added to each reunion. While a nursing home resident, he was elected King of the 2018 Valentine Celebration by the other residents of the home.
Graveside services only with Full Military Honors will be conducted at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery in Mission, TX on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 29, 2019