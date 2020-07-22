Harlingen - Richard Lee Rodriguez 41, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at VBMC. He was a loving son, brother and uncle that enjoyed and embraced every moment. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.Richard is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Estela Rodriguez. He is survived by his loving family, his father, Rafael Rodriguez; his brothers, Ralph, Randy, Rene Rodriguez and his sister, Ruby Marie Rodriguez.Visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home with the holy rosary to be live streamed at 3:00 PM on the Rudy Garza Funeral Home Facebook page.Services will conclude at the funeral home.