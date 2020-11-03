Mahaffey, PA - Richard William Wallace was born on April 1, 1942. He was the 6th son of Ramsey and Susie (McElwain) Wallace. He was born in McCollough, Pennsylvania at home. At a young age he gave his life to Jesus Christ, asking Him to be his Savior and Lord. On June 28, 1962 he married Barbara Stairs. They started a family quickly. They have two children, Susan and Richard, Jr. (Rick). Rich and Barb have 8 grandchildren, Katie Grant (Cary), Karissa Young (Kenny), Jeremy Garland (Ashley), Briana Sutherland (Austin), Ashley Loughner, Matthew Garland (Kelly), Zachary Wallace and Caleb Garland. They also have six great grandchildren, Bentley Grant, Maverick Grant, Noah Loughner, Oliver Young, Elsie Young and Levi Garland. Rich has 23 nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Ramsey and mother, Susie, brothers, Charles (Chuck), Ramsey (Razz), Glenn, Mother-in-law, Emma Jean Stairs, Father-in-law, James Stairs and sister-in-law, Jane. He is survived by brothers Ronald (Ron) and James (Jim). Also, survived by his sister-in-laws, Joan, Lillian, Sandy and brother-in-law, David and wife, Laura. Rich and Barb have been members of the Jeannette Christian and Missionary Church for 58 years. Rich has served in many ways at the church. He was an elder, a Board member, youth worker, trustee, and usher. In 2006, Rich and Barb sold their home and moved to Texas for the winter and lived at Mahaffey Camp in the summer. Mahaffey Camp was where Rich and Barb spent their honeymoon. In all of their marriage, they only missed attending Mahaffey Family Camp one time (the year their son was born). Rich and Barb have served at the camp for many, many years. Rich also served as a Board member at the church at the Eastgate Winter Texan Park.
There will be a Memorial Service in Harlingen, TX at the First Baptist Church on Van Buren & 6th Street on Thursday November 5th and 10:00 a.m. There will also be a Memorial Service in Pennsylvania on Saturday, November 21st at 10:00 a.m. Please wear a face mask to each of these events. Both services will be livestreamed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mahaffey Camp at www.MahaffeyCamp.com
