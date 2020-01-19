Home

TRINITY FUNERAL CHAPEL - HARLINGEN
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Rita Flores


1961 - 2020
Rita Flores Obituary
Los Indios/San Benito - Rita Flores, born on October 1st 1961 in San Benito, TX to Juan & Rosa Flores+. Rita graduated from San Benito High School Class of 1980. She continued her education at the University of Texas Brownsville where she received her Bachelors Degree in Education. She went on to teach ESL classes and also lead a class for Elder Hostel at UTB. After some years of teaching she then started her profession working in Adult Day Care, where she retired after 24 years. Rita became an alderwoman of the city of Los Indios and served the city for 4 years. Rita was loved by all her family and friends. She was a pillar of the Flores family and will be dearly missed. Rita enjoyed family gathering, loved going to the island and fishing. Rita is preceded in death by her loving parents Juan and Rosa Flores+.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Steven Jewett who always cared for her till her last day, also left behind is her aunt and uncle, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews who she loved as her own children.

Visitation will be held on Monday January 20 and Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 1:00 pm till 9:00 pm with prayer services of the Holy Rosary on both evenings at 7:00 pm. In accordance with her wishes cremation will follow.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550. www.trinityfunerals,com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 19, 2020
