San Benito, TX - Rita M. Rodriguez, 91, went home to the Lord's Kingdom on Monday September 2, 2019 at her daughters residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born September 6, 1927 to Mr. and Mrs. Victor and Maria Leonor Malacara in Mexico where she met the love of her life the late Ismael "Chato" Rodriguez and together they settled and raised their family in San Benito, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years on February 12, 2019, a brother, Luis Malacara and both her parents.
Rita is survived by her loving family to cherish her beautiful memory, her adoring children, Maria Del Carmen Solis (Juan Ernesto) of Spring, TX, Blanca Conde (Daniel) of McAllen, TX, Rita Contreras of McAllen, TX, Ismael Rodriguez Jr. (Carman) of Clute, TX, Aleida Rodriguez-Garcia (Arnoldo) of Harlingen, TX and Veronica Garcia (Antonio) of El Paso, TX; Grandchildren, Marissa, Javier Abraham, Aaron, Sonya, Christine, Nashla, Ana, Ismael III, Iris, Kassandra, Vanessa, Victor, Arnoldo Jr., Alyssa and Adam. 10 Great grandchildren, three brothers, one sister and numerous nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday September 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Thursday evening, led by Bea Lopez. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday September 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Las Rusias. Interment will follow to Las Rusias Cemetery.
Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be grandsons, Adam Garcia, Victor Garcia, Aaron Conde, Abraham Solis, Ismael Rodriguez III and Arnoldo Garcia Jr.
Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550 www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 4, 2019