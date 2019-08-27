Home

Rixie Mueller


1934 - 2019
Rixie Mueller Obituary
Duncanville - Age 85 of Duncanville, TX, was born July 9, 1934, in Randolph County, Illinois, to her parents, Evelyn and Albert Nitzsche. Rixie passed away August 24, 2019 in Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Mueller; parents, Albert and Evelyn Nitzsche; and brothers, Billie and Martin Nitzsche. Rixie is survived by her daughter, Patricia Virzi and her husband, Dennis; son, Wesley Mueller and his wife, Sharon; granddaughter, Madeline Virzi and her husband, Jason Stokes; and sisters, Althea Peterson and Sheilla Johnson. Visitation with the family is from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Jaynes Memorial Chapel, 811 S. Cockrell Hill Rd., Duncanville, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 27, 2019
