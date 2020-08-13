1/1
Robert Colunga Vasquez
1938 - 2020
Harlingen - Robert Colunga Vasquez left this earth to meet his wife, Mary Frances, in heaven on Friday, August 7, 2020. He leaves behind a family who adores him. Robert spent his career as a produce manager for HEB. He retired from the grocer in 2008 with a Lifetime Achievement Award for Service.

Robert and Mary married in 1959 and had their first child, Leticia. Soon to follow were Robert Jr. and David. Their lives took them from the northwest region of the country in Washington State to Dallas then to Harlingen where they eventually settled. They had their second daughter, Jennifer, in 1976. Robert was a devout Catholic and leaned on his faith to get him through the tough times. His legacy for his children is his commitment to a strong work ethic and a lifelong commitment to love.

Robert is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Frances Vasquez (May 5, 2020) and his daughter, Leticia (January 26, 2019). His surviving children are: David (Lisa) Vasquez, Robert Vasquez, Jr. and Jennifer (Shawn) Colten. His surviving grandchildren are: Rudy Cavazos, Israel Vasquez, Sarah Vasquez Cano and Camille Vasquez.

Our families thank you for the love and support of all of our family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.

Your invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
