Raymondville - Robert Dale Rhodes, 80, a long-time Willacy County farmer and resident passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019.
He was born on December 4, 1938 in San Perlita, TX, son of Henry Floyd and Birdie Josephine (Gieger) Rhodes.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Tillie Oaks Rhodes; daughters, Kris Rhodes (John) Busley, Kathleen Rhodes Rogers; brother, Gene (Emma) Rhodes; sister, Marilyn (Al) Rhodes Lara; grandchildren, Brian and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Alliyah, Ben and Zelda.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp, attended college at Pan American University, was a passionate fisherman and hunter; other hobbies included restoring vintage cars and attending car shows across the state.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, November 13 & 14, 2019. Family will receive guests on Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6-7 p.m. at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, TX.
Funeral services will be held at Lyford First United Methodist Church, 13258 Glen Lofton St., Lyford Texas on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Lyford Evergreen Cemetery, Lyford, Texas. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 390.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be: Bobby Clark, Ed Rhodes, Dale Rhodes, George Oaks, Kerry Strader and Dennis Ball.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 13, 2019