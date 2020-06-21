Harlingen - Robert Leon Daniell, 89, passed away June 13, 2020 in Harlingen Texas. Leon was born October 28, 1930 in Baird Texas to Carl and Mary Lou Daniell. Leon graduated from Baird High School in 1948 where he enlisted in the United States Navy. After being Honorably Discharged from the military, he met his beautiful wife Loretta Jones and married in 1953. Leon then went back to school and graduated from Hardin Simmons University in 1956. Leon and Loretta had two children together, Becky Daniell Matthews and Ted Lee Daniell. Over the next 10 years, Leon would make his mark with Texaco Inc. as a salesman and distributor in Austin Texas. In 1966, he moved to Harlingen Texas as a Texaco Consignee. Within 5 years he became a self-employed general contractor/developer and built countless single-family homes, apartments, condos, and shopping centers in the Harlingen/South Padre area including Treasure Hills subdivision. His impact on Harlingen continued as he worked with the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce, served on the Harlingen Airport Board, and was a City Commissioner. Partnering with his son, Leon moved to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii in 1987 and began Pualani Development that was committed to bring affordable housing to the Kona area. Returning to Harlingen in 1994, Leon developed, built, and helped manage Oak Terrace Apartments.
He is survived by his daughter Becky (Dan) Matthews of Costa Rica; son Ted (Melissa) Daniell of Harlingen; grandchildren Amanda Matthews of Austin, Amy (Adam) Mitchell of Marble Falls, Carl (Stacey) Shepard of Wimberley, Danny (Eryn) Matthews of Wimberley, Dr. Jessica (Tim) Hruska of Harlingen, Brian Shepard of Costa Rica, Jeff (Lera) Matthews of Round Rock, and Jacob (Nikki) Daniell of Harlingen; great grandchildren Kayleigh Hruska of Montgomery, Kendall Hruska, Morgan Hruska, Beau Daniell, Tyler Hruska, and Colt Daniell all of Harlingen Kayla Matthews of Austin, DannyRan Matthews, Noah Shepard, and Emma Matthews all of Wimberley.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Loretta Daniell and his parents Carl and Mary Lou Daniell.
Due to COVID-19 no memorial service is planned at this time.
The entire family would like to acknowledge and thank Lucina for the love and care she provided Leon and Loretta over the last 30 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Laguna Madre Humane Society, P.O. Box 13258 Pt. Isabel TX, 78578 or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 21, 2020.