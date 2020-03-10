Valley Morning Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Mont Meta Memorial Park
San Benito, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Harlingen, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edwin (Bob) Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edwin (Bob) Johnston Obituary
Harlingen - Visitation will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen on Tuesday, March 10, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Graveside services will be held at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial and Celebration of Life service at Calvary Baptist Church in Harlingen at 2:00 PM. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the North Harlingen Rotary Club.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be sent to Baylor University, Attn: Gift Processing, One Bear Place #97050, Waco, Texas 76798-7050, to benefit the Glenn Austin Johnston Film & Digital Media Endowed Scholarship Fund or the Robert E. and G. Austin Johnston Hankamer Business School Endowed Scholarship Fund or the Barbara Jo and Robert E. Johnston Endowed Scholarship Fund in School of Education.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
Download Now