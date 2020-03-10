|
|
Harlingen - Visitation will be held at Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home in Harlingen on Tuesday, March 10, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Graveside services will be held at Mont Meta Memorial Park in San Benito on Wednesday, March 11 at 11:00 AM followed by a Memorial and Celebration of Life service at Calvary Baptist Church in Harlingen at 2:00 PM. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the North Harlingen Rotary Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested memorials be sent to Baylor University, Attn: Gift Processing, One Bear Place #97050, Waco, Texas 76798-7050, to benefit the Glenn Austin Johnston Film & Digital Media Endowed Scholarship Fund or the Robert E. and G. Austin Johnston Hankamer Business School Endowed Scholarship Fund or the Barbara Jo and Robert E. Johnston Endowed Scholarship Fund in School of Education.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 10, 2020