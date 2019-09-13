|
Robert "Bobby" John Gallagher, Jr. passed away August 23, 2019 at the age of 73. Bobby was raised in Harlingen, Texas along with his 9 siblings. He purchased the family business, Gallagher's Wholesale, in 1975 after graduating from Sam Houston State University. He was an active member of various community organizations such as the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce, a member of St. Anthony's Church and was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Harlingen Rotary Club.
In 1995, he moved to New York where he continued his commercial development interest. He was well known in Cohoes, New York, for his impact on revitalizing the downtown community. He loved real estate, and he was a very talented handyman. Family and friends were always excited to have him visit when he arrived with his toolbelt ready to take care of the honey-do lists.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert John Gallagher and Marjorie Gallagher. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Wolf and her husband, Pat Wolf, with their children, Whitney and McCaden, his daughter, Jill Gallagher and her partner Greg Boik, and her children Lucy Paige and Will, all his siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 13, 2019