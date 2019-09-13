Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hillier Funeral Home
4080 State Highway 6 S
College Station, TX 77845
979-822-1571
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Gallagher


2019 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Gallagher Obituary
Robert "Bobby" John Gallagher, Jr. passed away August 23, 2019 at the age of 73. Bobby was raised in Harlingen, Texas along with his 9 siblings. He purchased the family business, Gallagher's Wholesale, in 1975 after graduating from Sam Houston State University. He was an active member of various community organizations such as the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce, a member of St. Anthony's Church and was a Paul Harris Fellow with the Harlingen Rotary Club.



In 1995, he moved to New York where he continued his commercial development interest. He was well known in Cohoes, New York, for his impact on revitalizing the downtown community. He loved real estate, and he was a very talented handyman. Family and friends were always excited to have him visit when he arrived with his toolbelt ready to take care of the honey-do lists.



Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Robert John Gallagher and Marjorie Gallagher. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Wolf and her husband, Pat Wolf, with their children, Whitney and McCaden, his daughter, Jill Gallagher and her partner Greg Boik, and her children Lucy Paige and Will, all his siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Please visit Bobby's tribute page at www.hillierfh.com to some stories and memories.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now