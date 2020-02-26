|
Raymondville - Robert Glenn Hoot, 75, of Raymondville, Texas died on February 22, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas.
Robert Glenn Hoot was born on July 13, 1944, in Raymondville, Texas, the son of Charles and Ione (Pfau) Hoot. He attended San Perlita Schools and graduated from San Perlita High School in 1962.
Robert is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sue (Smith) Hoot of Raymondville, TX; son Brody Hoot of Raymondville, TX; son John (Morgan) Hoot of San Antonio, TX; brother Dennis (Donna) Hoot of San Perlita, TX; son-in-law Eric Lull of Chesapeake, VA; granddaughters Angela Lull, Carson Hoot, and Olivia Hoot; grandson Jackson Hoot; and cousin Sue (Champagne) Collins whom he grew up with like a sister.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Ione Hoot, and daughter Lori (Hoot) Lull.
Robert dedicated his entire life to providing for his family. He deeply loved and delighted in his children and grandchildren, attending every event possible and being apart of all of their endeavors. He even accepted our friends into our home if they needed a place to stay. When his children needed help, he was always there. Robert was a hard working man and spent all of his days working the family farm until he no longer could. He was an avid fisherman and hunter, but his real passion was machinery. He enjoyed powerful engines, fast cars, fast boats, restoring vintage tractors, and firearms. Robert was an excellent cook and loved to share his baked goods with those he loved.
Robert was also an active member of the Rio Grande Valley community serving as member and/or president of many boards and committees including the Valley Baptist Medical Center Board of Directors and Advisory Board, Production Credit Association of South Texas Board of Directors, Texas Grain and Sorghum Board, Willacy County Farm Bureau Board, Willacy County ASCS Board, San Perlita School Board, Willacy County Young Farmers (Honorary Member) and the Rio Grande Valley Live Stock Show Market Hog Committee.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. at Duddlesten Funeral Home, Raymondville, TX.
Graveside services will be held at Raymondville Memorial Cemetery on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2:00 PM.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jack Scogin, Cody Scogin, Steve Lemmons, Bobby Clark, Billy Wayne Darling, David Shewmaker, Naaman Garza, BJ Durham, and Pat Stephens.
The family thanks Dr. Leibert and his team of doctors who provided care and spiritual fellowship to Robert during his final years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National Rifle Association.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Duddlesten Funeral Home, 604 West Hidalgo, Raymondville, TX.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 26, 2020