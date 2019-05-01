San Benito - Robert H. Gonzales passed away peacefully at 88 years old on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Retama Manor Nursing Center in Harlingen, Texas.



Mr. Gonzales, originally born in Victoria, Texas on October 30, 1930, was a decorated USMC Korean War veteran who transitioned into life as a successful rancher for the next 50 years upon his return to the Valley in 1967.



Robert was a loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather to his family, and as a frequent patron to the many local coffee shops around town, a friend, neighbor, and trusted business partner to many in the community.



Mr. Gonzales lived a full and vibrant life that impacted everyone he came into contact with. He saw the world as a young man, started his family in California, and returned to Texas to launch his ranching career, all while having a joke or two ready to go at a moment's notice. Well into his later years, he remained as hard working and determined as ever, continuing to keep up with his long list of projects around the house. He will be deeply missed by those of us who had the honor of having him in our lives.



Left to celebrate his memory: his wife Odelia Gonzales, children Ted Gonzales (wife Michelle), Roberta Trevino, Yvette Gonzales, Rosie Salazar and Doc Balderama (wife Marge). He leaves behind siblings Esther Mora, Dolores Enserna, Ruben H. Gonzales, and Joyce Gonzales and grandchildren Michael (wife Dee Dee), Mark, Matthew, Lorenzo, Emily, Paul, and Gina.



Visitation will take place at the San Benito Funeral Home, Friday May 3rd, 2019, between 5pm and 8pm. A procession will begin the following morning, Saturday May 4th, leaving from San Benito Funeral Home at 9:30am traveling to Monte Meta Cemetery, where a small family gathering will take place.