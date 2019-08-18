|
Port Mansfield - Robert Lany, Jr., also known as Captain Bob, 71, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Solara Hospital in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on July 22, 1948 in Pueblo, Colorado to Robert William Lany, Sr and Elizabeth Takash Lany.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son, Brooks Andrew Lany, brother, Jim Lany, and sister, Marybeth Lany. He is survived by his son Jon (Amber) Polner, daughters, Kristin (Tracy) Gilbert, and Heather (Darren) Sygrove, sister, Charlotte (Charlie) Vasile, brothers, Chuck Lany and Karl (Kathy) Lany, grandchildren, Tyler and CJ Gilbert, Noah, Erin, and Hali Sygrove, and Danny and Abbie Polner, and great-grandchild, Cameron Gilbert.
Bob was a renaissance man. He loved adventure and a good joke. He was an amazing father, husband, grandfather, and cook. He loved hunting and fishing and any music. He looked as good in a fishing shirt as he did in boots and a tux. He tried to approach every situation with a smile and positive attitude. He was very involved with his local community and church. He did many years of community service with the Jaycees and Elk Lodge. He loved all he met and all loved him.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for scholarships to Port Mansfield Chamber of Commerce or Elks Lodge of Harlingen, TX #1889.
A celebration of his life will be held in the future with family and friend.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 18, 2019