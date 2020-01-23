|
San Benito - Robert Loyd Barlow, 72, peacefully passed away at home on Friday, January 17, 2020 after an honorable fight with COPD. He was born in Corsicana, Texas on July 13, 1947. He was preceded in death by wife, Marilynn "Sue" Barlow, son, Ross Blake, and parents, Barney and Clara Barlow.
He is survived by his one son, Joe Barlow (Debra) of Dickinson, Texas, two daughters; Robbynn Meaux of Galveston, Texas, and Kori Barlow Smith (Norman, Junior) of Spring, Texas (recently residing with him in San Benito); Brother, Eddie Barlow of San Benito Texas, and Brother and Sister-in-law,? Tommy and Beth Guynes of Snyder, Texas; Eight grandchildren, Christopher Meaux, Jeremy Meaux, Anna Barlow, Katelynn Barlow, Colton Smith, Justin Aaron, Coby Smith, Robert L. Aaron; two great grandchildren, Dakota and Jaxton as well as numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.?????
Loyd moved to San Benito on 5 January 1955 where he and his family began farming. After graduating San Benito high school in 1965 and Texas Southmost College in 1967, he transferred to Sul Ross University in Alpine, Texas, graduating in 1969.?
While attending Sul Ross, after one blind date and one month, he married the love of his life, Susie.
After retiring from Dresser Atlas in 1992, Loyd and Susie returned to the family farm where he lived until his passing.
In honoring his wishes, there will be no service and the family will hold a private memorial at a later time.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the MD Anderson Cancer Center or .???
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 23, 2020