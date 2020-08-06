1/1
Robert O. Cantu
1944 - 2020
San Benito - Robert O. Cantu, 78 of San Benito, Texas, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lorissa Cantu Gonzalez; father, Roberto Cantu Sr. as well as his sister Lydia Cantu.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Elena Cantu; sons, Robert Cantu III, Ray Cantu and Roel (Inez) Cantu; daughters, Linda Cantu and Laura Cantu; mother, Maria De Jesus Ortiz Cantu; siblings, Ramiro (Araceli) Cantu, Ruben (Olga) Cantu, Aurelia (Mauricio) Canchola, Lydia (Reynaldo) Cantu, Anita Cantu Barrera, Angelita (Joel) Tamayo, Rolando (Maria) Cantu, Rogelio Cantu, Alicia Cantu, Ricardo (Mary) Cantu, Rene (Neissa) Cantu, Rudy (Ofie) Cantu, Raymond Cantu, Ray(Alma) Cantu and Rafael Cantu as well as numerous grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, uncles and aunts.



A visitation will begin Friday, August 7, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home in San Benito, Texas.

Honored to be serving as pallbearers are Roy Cantu, Eloy Cantu, Orlando Cantu, Jesse Cantu, Uziel Cantu and Ezequeil Cantu.

A chapel service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at San Benito Memorial Park in San Benito, Texas.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Robert O. Cantu at www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
