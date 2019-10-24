|
|
San Benito - Robert Perez passed away on October 19th, 2019 at the age of 63. He is preceded in death by his father Miguel Perez, mother Maria Ruiz, and his sister Delfina McKee. He is lovingly remembered by his wife Lula June Perez, and their children: Rebekah Hastey, Jennifer Cummings, Robert Perez, Joy Perez, and John Perez. Visitation will be held Thursday Oct. 24th from 1pm - 10pm at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park in La Feria. Services will be held Oct. 25th 10am at First Church of the Nazerene in Harlingen, funeral will follow at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 24, 2019