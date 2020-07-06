San Benito - Robert "Peewee" Prather Jr. of San Benito, TX was 91 when he passed away Friday morning, July 3rd, 2020, at Harlingen Medical Center.
He was born on August 6th, 1928 in McAllen, TX to parents Robert and Rose Prather. Robert married Joann Slayton on July, 5th 1948 and they had one daughter, Linda. He graduated from San Benito High School in 1947 and left to attend an electrical trade school in Chicago, IL. Once he graduated, he began working for Central Power and Light (now AEP) until he retired forty years later. Upon retirement, he traveled all over the United States in his motorhome and made many trips to Alaska for fishing. Robert was an avid fisherman and hunter from a young age. He could always be found on his boat with a fishing pole in his hand.
Robert is survived by his companion, Imogene Kennedy, daughter, Linda Howard, grandchildren, Amy Hayes and Robert Crider, great-grandchildren, Austin Blood, Ryan Blood, and Lauren Blood, as well as many other loving family members and friends.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Rose Prather and wife, Joann Slayton Prather.
A graveside service will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday July 7th at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Arrangements are being handled by Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home located at 710 Ed Carey Dr in Harlingen and can be reached at 956-423-3636.