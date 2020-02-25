Home

Roberto Barrera Rubio Obituary
Harlingen - Roberto Barrera Rubio, 44, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was born April 30, 1975 in Harlingen, Texas.

Roberto is survived by his wife, Raphaela "Elle" Rubio; his four children, Bobby Rubio, Jr., Lauren Amaya Rubio, Benjamin Rubio, and Kira Rubio; parents Ernesto (Annie )Rubio and Lonnie Rubio; seven siblings, Lisa Rubio (Joey)Garcia, Neto (Mich) Rubio, Cindy Rubio (Joe) Lopez, Tommy Rubio, Rebecca Rubio (George) Cruz, and Deandra Rubio; stepsister, Clarissa (Michael) Ortiz; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

Visitation will begin Wednesday, February 26, 2020 and Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 departing Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 12:30 PM for a church service at 1:00 PM at the Spirit of Praise Church with burial to follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 25, 2020
