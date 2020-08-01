1/1
Roberto Cantu
1960 - 2020
Harlingen - Roberto Cantu Jr., age 59, of Sebastian, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Roberto was born August 22, 1960 to Anita C. Cantu and Roberto Cantu Sr..

Roberto is survived by his wife, Irma Cantu; son Roberto Cantu III; son Caleb Cantu; son Gilbert Sanchez; son Gabriel Sanchez; daughter Geneva Sanchez; and daughter-in-law Christinia Cantu; sister Leticia Cantu Contreras, sister Nelda Cantu and sister Aida Amdor; granddaughter Aubrey Marie Cantu, granddaughter Faith Cantu, grandson Immanuel Cantu, granddaughter Lina Cantu, niece Patricia Frausto, niece Joann Frausto, niece Emily Salazar, niece Linda Lee Rojas, nephew Marko Vallejo, nephew Josh Vallejo, niece Jackie Gonzales, niece Lisa Vasquez, niece Delfinia Vasquez, nephew Manuel Vasquez, nephew Robert Vasquez, niece Iva Dejesus and nephew Ismael Dejesus.

Roberto was preceded in death by his parents Roberto Cantu Sr. and Anita C. Cantu.

Roberto Cantu was a trucker and enjoyed his time cooking out and offering friends and family to come over and eat, and enjoyed some good laughs. He was a very humble husband, brother, father, brother in law, grandfather and friend.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Cantu family.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heavenly Grace Funeral Home
26873 N. White Ranch Road
La Feria, TX 78559
9567975614
