San Benito - Roberto "Roy" Edmundo Plata Martínez, 73, of Lantana, died peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Roy was born on January 17, 1947, at his maternal grandparent's home on S. Austin Street in San Benito, the first son of Eunice Martínez de Plata and Pedro "Pete" Pablo Plata. The family called Robert "Roy", a nickname given to him after his childhood hero Roy Rogers. He attended Rio Hondo High School graduating in 1966. On Halloween night 1968 he left by bus headed to basic training. Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, was where he was stationed while serving in the US Air Force from 1968 until his honorable discharge in 1972. After the service, he returned to his hometown and married Esther S. Montalvo. He farmed cotton and grain sorghum from 1972 until 1985. As a hobby during his farming years, he started buying cars that would not run, fix them up, and resell them. Eventually, in 1985 Robert's Auto Sales became his full time hobby. Roy would begin making weekly trips to the San Antonio Auto Auction and towing the vehicles home. Then began the process of performing miracles on the vehicles that were destined for Pick-N-Pull junkyard. When he was not working on transmissions or troubleshooting cars: he enjoyed fishing at the Arroyo with live shrimp; traveling by car; growing tatuma squash and okra; sampling the best chicharrones, barbacoa de cabeza, and jumbo fried shrimp; taking naps with his chihuahuas.
Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years Esther S. Montalvo de Plata of San Benito. Together they raised two children, Erik and Mark, and daughter-in-law Rocío Vazquez de Plata. Roy is survived by his wife, children, mom Eunice, brothers Richard and Paul, sisters Elva (Josué) García, Elna (Daniel) Leal, and Elia. He is also survived by his chihuahua daughters DeeDee and Beavers.
Roy is preceded in death by his dad Pete and sister Elma; His father-in-law and mother-in-law; Alfredo Montalvo and Esther Robles de Montalvo. His paternal grandparents; Benigno Plata and María Cavazos de Plata. His maternal grandparents; Salvador Martínez and Herminia López de Martínez. His Chihuahuas Darla and Pancho.
Robert will be dearly missed. He was always helping people, troubleshooting cars, and was always there when you needed him. The trunk of his car always had a battery, tow rope, jumper cables, battery tester, jack, and breaker bar with socket to remove the lug nuts. He will be missed, especially by his neighbor and best friend Eliseo Garza, his friend María Aguirre, Norma Martínez who was an asset to RAS, his friend Amy Cruz who was his insurance advisor, and his friend Ester García that would always bring him tamales and menudo.
A celebration of life will be held at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home of San Benito, Texas, at 10:00 a.m., on Friday, October 2, with words from Robert's friends, family and Bishop Jaime Vázquez. Burial will follow at the City Cemetery of San Benito with military honors.
