Harlingen - Roberto Gutierrez Sr., 87, went to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020.He was born on November 20, 1932 in Mercedes, Texas to Luis Sr. and Leonor Gutierrez.He was an unsung hero who devoted his resources and talents in helping his family flourish. He was a devoted, loving husband and family man, hard working and most of all he was caring and loved helping others.He is survived by his spouse, Virginia Cerda Gutierrez of 66 years; his 5 loving children, Roberto (Rachel) Gutierrez Jr., Rebecca (Jose) Tovar, Elma Lopez (Geronimo Lopez), Olga (Edward) Munoz, Roger (Michelle) Gutierrez; 14 grandchildren, John, James, Amanda, Aaron, Iris, Lauren, Josh, Brittany, Alison, Courtney, Crystal, Vincent, Marco, Leslie, and 21 great grandchildren.Preceded in death by his parents Luis Sr. and Leonor Gutierrez; siblings Jesus, Elva, Ofelia, Gilberto, and his children Irma and Eloy.Visitation will be held Friday, July 3, 2020 at Trinity Funeral Chapel from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 12 noon at St. Anthony's Catholic Church.Interment will follow to Rest Lawn Memorial in La Feria.Honored to serve as pallbearers are John Tovar, Joshua Tovar, Aaron Gutierrez, Marco Gutierrez, James Hollister, Eric Tovar. Honorary pallbearers Ethan Campos, Adam De Villers and Luis Gutierrez Jr.Funeral arrangements under the direction of Trinity Funeral Home.