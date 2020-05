Roberto "Tingo" Oballe, Sr. 51, formerly of Santa Rosa entered into rest Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born April 16, 1969 in Weslaco to Lorenzo and Maria Ignacia Ovalle.Roberto is preceded in death by his parents and 2 sisters, Dr. Maria Alicia Ovalle and Norma Ovalle.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children; Audrey Gabrielle Ovalle, Tiffany Leanne Ovalle, Norbee Rae Ovalle, Robert Ovalle, Jr., DJ Mendoza, Jade Monique Ovalle and Christopher Rene Durham; 8 grandchildren, Adelyn, Leah Marie, Noah, Jeremiah, Jaxson, Camilo, De Andre, De Shuan and his family pet "Precious". He is also survived by his sister, Juanita Ovalle and brothers, Daniel (Sue) Ovalle, Oscar Ovalle, Lorenzo Ovalle, Jr. and Julian Ovalle.Rorberto is a 1988 graduate of Santa Rosa High School and was voted Most Athletic in 1986-87. He also played football at Tarkio College in Missouri from 1988-90. He was employed at Highland Threads in Houston for 19 years.Visitation will begin Saturday at 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM and Sunday from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be held Saturday and Sunday at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Monday, May 11, 2020 with a chapel service at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and burial will follow at Santo Nombre Cemetery.Honored to serve as pallbearers are Audrey Ovalle, Robert Ovalle, Jr., Oscar Ovalle Sr., Danny Ovalle, Julian Ovalle, Rudy Agado, Hector Briones and Ricardo Valdepena. Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren, Lorenzo Ovalle, Jr. and Oscar Ovalle, Jr.