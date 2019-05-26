La Feria - Roberto Robles, Jr. husband and father of three children went home to our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the age of 74.



Roberto was born on January 2, l945 in San Benito, Texas to Roberto and Santos Robles. Roberto worked along side with his father for Pepsi Cola for many years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. He received his bachelor's degree from Pan American University in Edinburg, TX and later a master's degree from the University of Texas Arlington. He worked with Child Protective Services for many years as a social worker, retiring as a Program Director at the Edinburg regional office. He was also the successful owner of his beloved convenience store, Robles Country Mart, in La Feria, Texas.



Roberto had a passion for spending time in the outdoors. He loved handy work and spent much of his retired life completing small projects and caring for his lawn. He enjoyed sporting events and frequented football games both in La Feria and at his alma mater, San Benito High School. He proudly supported his grandchildren and could often be seen at their school events. He was best known for his generosity and compassion for others. From a very early age, Roberto worked to help provide for his family. His strong work ethic will always be the legacy he leaves to his children and grandchildren.



Roberto is preceded in death by his father Roberto Sr., his mother Santos, and sister Betty Gearhart. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Robles, his three children Reynaldo (Diana) Robles, Melissa Villanueva, Roberto Roel Robles, and his grandchildren, Rayhan Robles, Marina Aileen Villanueva, and Raelyn Denise Robles. His surviving siblings include Rosalinda (Joe) Gomez; Sylvia (Arnold) Bolado; Norma (Frank+) Araiza; Irma (Richard) Arizpe; Marie Alice (Rene) Passement; Belinda (Ray) Salas; Richard (Rachel) Robles; and Reymundo Robles; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; his stepchildren Margaret (Frank) Briones and Avan Orlando (Imelda) Guerra. Roberto leaves behind several beloved aunts and uncles and many other extended family members and friends.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home in La Feria, Texas from 1-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Burial services will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home/Cemetery in La Feria, TX. Published in Valley Morning Star on May 26, 2019