San Benito - Roberto Ruiz, age 73, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Harlingen, Texas. He was born on July 15, 1947 to Amador and Berta H. Ruiz Sr. Roberto graduated from Los Fresnos High School in 1967, and from University of Texas-Pan American at Brownsville in 197?. He proudly served as a member of the United States Marine Corp Reserve. He served his community as a teacher, and football, and track coach in San Benito and Los Fresnos. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church in San Benito.
Roberto is preceded in death by his beloved wife Irma G., his granddaughter Selma Larraga, his parents Amador and Berta H. Ruiz, Sr., brother Amador, Jr., and sisters Juanita "Janie" and Maria Inez (+Carlos) Soto.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Erika Ruiz and Jessica (Matthew) Schnupp; his grandchildren Sabine and Seyla Larraga, Susanna, James, and Mary Margaret Schnupp; and his siblings Lupita Ruiz, Jose (Anna) Ruiz, and Amalia "Molly" (Robert) Cowger. He is also survived by the Garcia family, his in-laws, Anita (+Trinidad) Salinas, Leonel (Aida) Garcia, Juventino (Priscilla), Jr., Hilda, and Adrian. In addition, he is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Jose Ruiz, Lionel Garcia, Adrian Garcia, Chris Sopha, Frank Ruiz, and Lupe Noriega
Visitation was held on Thursday, March 12, from 5 to 7 p.m., with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church in San Benito, Texas. Mr. Ruiz was laid to rest at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas (956)361-9192. You are invited to share your memories and express your condolences with the family on Roberto's tribute page www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 14, 2020