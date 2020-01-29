|
Rio Hondo - Roberto Salinas 86, of Rio Hondo entered into rest January 26, 2020. He was born January 28, 1934 to Rafael and Gregoria Salinas. He is preceded in death by his wife Felicitas Salinas; daughter, Aelida Salinas and his parents.
Roberto is survived by his loving family; 9 sons and 2 daughters, Jose David Rodiguez, Juan Salinas, Roberto Salinas, Jr., Juan Manuel Salinas, Hector Salinas, Rogelio Salinas, Olga S. Martinez, Maria Luisa S. Juarez, Rene Salinas, Gregorio Salinas and Joel Salinas. He is also survived by 32 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin Wednesday from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and a rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:15 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Helen's Catholic Church and interment will follow at Mont Meta Cemetery.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 29, 2020