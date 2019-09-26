Home

Roberto Torres
Roberto "Bobby" Torres Sr.


1958 - 2019
Roberto "Bobby" Torres Sr. Obituary
Harlingen, TX - Roberto "Bobby" Torres Sr. age 60, went home to the Lord Saturday night September 21, 2019 at valley Baptist Medical Center. He was born April 10, 1959 to Herminio and Celina Dominguez Torres Sr. He was a life time resident of Harlingen.

Roberto is preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Martha Torres.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Robert Torres Jr. (Elizabeth), Leonardo Torres and Erika Torres, his brothers, Andres Torres, Jose Torres, Enrique Torres and sister, Rosalinda Torres. He is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Christian prayer service to begin at 5:30 pm by Pastor Rey Mejia, Thursday afternoon. Farewell will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robert Torres Jr., Enrique Torres, Angel Rivas, Jayson Torres, Cleto Nuno and Horacio Ramirez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave., Harlingen, Texas 78550. You may leave condolences for the family at www.trinityfunerals.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 26, 2019
