Combes, TX - Roberto Villarreal, 74, went home to be with the Lord Friday July 10, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 16, 1946 the son of Raul Villarreal and Otilia G. Villarreal. He was the last survivor of seven children.He is preceded in death by his daughter, Maybelin Villarreal, his brothers, Ricardo Villarreal, Nayo Villarreal, Raul Villarreal, Ramiro Villarreal, Rusvel Villarreal and Rumaldo Villareal, his sister, Lela Villarreal.Roberto owned and operated his own construction company, P&R Construction Co. for many years. Before owning his company he was a foreman for the City of Harlingen and Cameron County. He was well known for Cock fights and his love for roosters. Above all he loved spending time with his favorite grandchild Rabecca.He leaves to cherish his wonderful memory, his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Guadalupe M. Villarreal, his children, Ronda Garza (Ciro), Robert Villarreal Jr. Robert Miguel (Connie), his grandchildren, Taylor Rodriguez, Sergio Rodriguez, Rabecca Rodriguez, Richard Casas, Robert, Jasmine, Vasmine, Jordyn, Joe, Yvonne and Stella of Maricopa, AZ. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces.Visitation was held today Saturday July 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Saturday evening. Chapel Services were held Sunday July 12, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home with Deacon Juan Zamora as celebrant. Interment will follow at Villarreal Cemetery, Harlingen.Honored to be his pallbearers will be Rolando Villarreal, Robert Miguel, Ram Villarreal, Ciro Garza, Reynaldo Gonzalez and Gilbert Villarreal.